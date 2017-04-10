SJC affirms murder conviction of Worcester man in wifea s death

WORCESTER - The state Supreme Judicial Court has affirmed the murder conviction of a Worcester man in the 2011 strangulation death of his wife. Natalio Felix was sentenced to the statutory term of life imprisonment without parole in 2012, after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the June 8, 2011, strangulation death of his 37-year-old wife, Janice Santos, in the couple's home at 16 Huntington Ave. Ms.

