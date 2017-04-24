Sisters sentenced in scheme to defraud Worcester-area immigrants

WORCESTER - Sisters from Rhode Island who scammed Worcester-area immigrants out of more than $700,000 will join their mother in federal prison after a judge sentenced them in U.S. District Court Friday. Judge Timothy S. Hillman sentenced Indranis Rocheford to 33 months of incarceration, and her sister Alba Pena, also of Woonsocket, to 35 months.

