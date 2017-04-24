Sign of spring: Bear spotted in Worcester
Homeowner Robert E. Chesney said authorities safely tranquilized the bear out of the tree and removed it from the area. According to the state Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, it's not uncommon to see bears emerge from their dens in April as food sources start to appear.
