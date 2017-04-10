Shrewsbury man arrested in break-in attempt at Worcester Islamic Center

Police Wednesday arrested a man accused of attempting to break into the Worcester Islamic Center early Tuesday morning after having visited the East Mountain Street mosque at least twice last week. Andrew Burke, 30, of 46 Barnard St., Shrewsbury, was arrested without incident when Worcester police detectives and Shrewsbury police went to his home about 4:25 p.m. He was charged with defacement of real or personal property, attempting to commit a crime and causing property damage for the purpose of intimidation.

