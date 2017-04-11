Sexual Assault Awareness Month
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and we are continuing to call attention to cases that feminists never seem to mention : Prosecutors said members of Worcester's Kilby Street gang are preying on young women addicted to heroin and forcing them into prostituting themselves while giving the proceeds back to the gang. Jovani Delosantos, 23, was charged with six counts of human trafficking [in July 2016] in Worcester Central District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.
