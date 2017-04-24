Sevendust to play debut album in full...

Sevendust to play debut album in full on 20th anniversary mini-tour

Sevendust will play a quick headlining tour this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1997 self-titled debut album. The five-show run kicks off June 21 in Baltimore and will conclude June 25 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

