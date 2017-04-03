Seeds planted for Worcester farm zoning
City councilors, for the most part, voiced support Tuesday night for proposals that would bring about greater opportunities for urban agriculture in the city, though some councilors were more cautious in their support than others. Their concerns centered on the impact of allowing farming in residential neighborhoods and the potential of opening the door to commercial enterprises there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
