School Committee hears about benefits...

School Committee hears about benefits of WorcesterHEARS

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Rice Square School Principal Susan Donahue told the School Committee Thursday night that coursework associated with a grant looking to make schools welcoming and supportive for students who have experienced trauma outside the classroom emphasized the idea that "small is the new big."   She said part of the Worcester Healthy Environments and Resilience in Schools program, or WorcesterHEARS for short, had staff and teachers in schools that participated in the program look at small changes they could make that might make a big difference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary 14 hr Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC