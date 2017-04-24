School Committee hears about benefits of WorcesterHEARS

Rice Square School Principal Susan Donahue told the School Committee Thursday night that coursework associated with a grant looking to make schools welcoming and supportive for students who have experienced trauma outside the classroom emphasized the idea that "small is the new big." She said part of the Worcester Healthy Environments and Resilience in Schools program, or WorcesterHEARS for short, had staff and teachers in schools that participated in the program look at small changes they could make that might make a big difference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.