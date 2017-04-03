Ruling ends standoff on PCB testing at Worcester schools

WORCESTER – A state labor relations board has denied the School Committee's appeal of a decision last summer allowing the Worcester teachers union to test for hazardous chemicals at two city high schools, finally ending a standoff that has gone on for years. The Commonwealth Employment Relations Board on March 30 ruled against the committee's appeal, which had been pending since a hearing officer from the state's labor relations department decided in favor of the Educational Association of Worcester on the testing dispute last June.

