Resident, suspect shot in attempted Dawson Street home invasion
Two men were injured Saturday night in an apparent shootout during what police said was an attempted home invasion on Dawson Street. Both the 24-year-old resident and a man police were told had tried to force his way into the home were found suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived just after 10 p.m., according to police.
