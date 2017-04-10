Resident, suspect shot in attempted D...

Resident, suspect shot in attempted Dawson Street home invasion

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Two men were injured Saturday night in an apparent shootout during what police said was an attempted home invasion on Dawson Street. Both the 24-year-old resident and a man police were told had tried to force his way into the home were found suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived just after 10 p.m., according to police.

