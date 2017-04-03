Rain brings relief to parched region

Thanks to the recent downpours, said Joe Dellicarpini, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Taunton, the region is in a good place right now with regard to the water level.  “Certainly the wet weather has helped us over the past month, really,” Mr. Dellicarpini said. “Conditions have improved in Worcester County now.

