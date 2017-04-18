Prosecutors dismiss thousands of tainted cases
Middlesex County prosecutors dismissed 4,351 criminal counts as a result of evidence tainted by a former drug lab chemist who pleaded guilty to tampering with drug evidence and falsifying tests, and intend to retry just nine cases that used evidence connected to the scandal. The cases in Middlesex County are among about 20,000 criminal cases that were expected to be thrown out statewide Tuesday as prosecutors announced how many cases they intended to retry in the wake of the Annie Dookhan drug-lab scandal.
