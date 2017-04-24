Prison, likely deportation for man who stabbed drinking partner in Worcester

WORCESTER - An alcohol-fueled argument that turned violent led to the imposition of a prison sentence Wednesday for a Colton Street man, who is also facing deportation for a third time, according to a prosecutor. Fausto Portillo, a 40-year-old native of El Salvador, was sentenced to 3 to 4 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

