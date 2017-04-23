Possible sale of Reliant Medical repo...

Possible sale of Reliant Medical reported

WORCESTER – Reliant Medical Group, one of the region's largest employers, could be acquired by a larger organization soon, Timothy P. Murray, president and CEO of the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, said Friday. Mr. Murray said he heard from some employees at Reliant this week that a memo was sent informing them of the possible acquisition.

