Police arrest suspect in August killing of jogger in Princeton
State Police have arrested a Worcester man in the killing of Vanessa Marcotte, a jogger whose body was found last August in Princeton, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation. Police arrested Angel Ortiz early Saturday morning, according to the official.
