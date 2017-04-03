Poets find their voice at Fitchburg's Man Cave
"Are they going to understand? Are they going to connect? Are they going to feel what I'm feeling?" Joseph James Bellamy asks himself every time he starts a spoken-word performance. In recent months, the Leominster resident said, he has had more opportunities to share his art locally thanks to a monthly poetry and spoken-word night started by Maria Milagros Vazquez last fall at The Man Cave in Fitchburg.
