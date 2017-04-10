Pittsfield motorist among the injured in five-vehicle crash on Mass Pike
A Berkshire County trucker was among the injured in a five-vehicle crash during the Monday morning commute on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Shortly after 8 a.m., an unidentified 54-year-old Pittsfield man was operating a 2015 Freightliner, when his rig, another tractor trailer, a box truck and two passenger cars all collided in the eastbound lane of the MassPike in Hopkinton, according to state police.
