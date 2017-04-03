Pedestrian killed on Route 9 in Westboro

WESTBORO - A woman crossing Route 9 on foot was killed after she climbed over a Jersey barrier and was hit by a car on Route 9 Monday night, according to police. Nancy A. Farnkoff, 33, of 588 2nd St., Boston, was hit about 9:30 p.m. in the eastbound travel lanes near Decks Plus, 196 Turnpike Road , police said.

