News | Three Arrested for Selling Cocaine, Heroin in Worcester

Three people were arrested in Worcester after police broke up a drug deal in the area of 14 Oread St. Police were conducting surveillance in the area after residents had complained of heroin and cocaine being sold from the address. On Wednesday, April 26 at approximately members of the Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team were conducting surveillance of 14 Oread St. The landlord of the property and several area residents had complained of cocaine and heroin being sold from this address.

