News | Man Arrested in Connection With Austin Street Stabbing

The man was charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property over the value of $250.00 and larceny over the value of $250.00. Due to the fact that the suspect was or is in a domestic relationship with the victim's girlfriend, the name will be withheld due to the new domestic violence laws that prohibit the release of named defendants and/or victims.

