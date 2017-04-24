News | Man Arrested in Connection With Austin Street Stabbing
The man was charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property over the value of $250.00 and larceny over the value of $250.00. Due to the fact that the suspect was or is in a domestic relationship with the victim's girlfriend, the name will be withheld due to the new domestic violence laws that prohibit the release of named defendants and/or victims.
