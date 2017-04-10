News | Green Party Vice Presidential ...

News | Green Party Vice Presidential Candidate LaDuke to Speak at Worcester State

Green Party vice presidential candidate and pipeline activist Winona LaDuke will speak on "Environmental Justice from a Native Perspective" at Worcester State University. She is also the founder and co-director of Honor the Earth, a national advocacy group that encourages public support for native environmental groups as well as advocates for policies that address and promote climate change, renewable energy, sustainable development and food systems.

