New firm sought for security at Union Station in Worcester
A new vendor is being sought to provide security at Union Station after the Worcester Redevelopment Authority and the firm that has been providing those services agreed to terminate their contract. Michael E. Traynor, the city's chief development officer, said there have been reoccurring issues regarding security coverage at Union Station because Rhode Island-based RIBI Security has been having trouble hiring people to provide enough coverage for the station.
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
