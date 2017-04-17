New firm sought for security at Union...

New firm sought for security at Union Station in Worcester

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A new vendor is being sought to provide security at Union Station after the Worcester Redevelopment Authority and the firm that has been providing those services agreed to terminate their contract. Michael E. Traynor, the city's chief development officer, said there have been reoccurring issues regarding security coverage at Union Station because Rhode Island-based RIBI Security has been having trouble hiring people to provide enough coverage for the station.

Worcester, MA

