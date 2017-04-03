Neighbors restrain alleged home invader in Worcester

A Plantation Street man who allegedly kicked in the door of a rooming house apartment Tuesday demanding credit cards was held down by bystanders until police arrived. Police said Janeases Delay, 20, of 501 Plantation St., had a pellet gun, and at one point pistol-whipped a man over the head. He was arrested and charged with home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police went to 1 Merrick St. around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports that a man with a gun had just kicked in a door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.