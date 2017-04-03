Neighbors restrain alleged home invader in Worcester
A Plantation Street man who allegedly kicked in the door of a rooming house apartment Tuesday demanding credit cards was held down by bystanders until police arrived. Police said Janeases Delay, 20, of 501 Plantation St., had a pellet gun, and at one point pistol-whipped a man over the head. He was arrested and charged with home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police went to 1 Merrick St. around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports that a man with a gun had just kicked in a door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC