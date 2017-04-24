Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope C...

Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a product of many discussions

Plans for a Muslim cemetery in Dudley prompted more than a year of legal wrangling, contentious hearings, national news headlines and even the attention of the U.S. Justice Department. But while the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester was encountering controversy in Dudley, a plan to accommodate the society's burial needs at the municipally-owned Hope Cemetery in Worcester was proceeding amicably and attracting little attention, according to interviews and public records.

