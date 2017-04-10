Musician John Warren Geils Jr. dies in Massachusetts at 71

Musician John Warren Geils Jr., founder of The J. Geils Band known for such hits as "Love Stinks," ''Freeze Frame" and "Centerfold," has died in his Massachusetts home at 71. Groton police said officers responded to Geils home around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check and found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

