Mountain of overdue bills said to threaten 'middle mile'

Unpaid bills threaten the state's 1,200-mile fiber-optic network, putting public safety communications at risk as vendors clamor for $375,000 owed them. That's one argument lawyers for the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative are presenting in U.S. District Court in Worcester, as they seek an order compelling the network operator to fulfill its contract despite its March bankruptcy filing.

