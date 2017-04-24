Middle-mile users will not lose Inter...

Middle-mile users will not lose Internet: Judge orders operator to continue operations

Operation of the state's "middle mile" fiber-optic network is assured for another two weeks, amid a month-old bankruptcy filing and a legal battle as old as the $90 million system itself. For the second time in three years, the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative has won a judge's backing to compel the network's operator to fulfill its contract.

