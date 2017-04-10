Memorial Grove arch at park toppled by Worcester employee
The nearly 90-year-old steel arch at the entrance of Memorial Grove in Green Hill Park and the stone pillars that supported it were inadvertently damaged last week when they were toppled to the ground by a backhoe driven by a Parks Division employee. But the city will not be tossing the sign or the pillars in the scrap heap.
