Mayor announces new PCB cleaning plan...

Mayor announces new PCB cleaning plan for Worcester high schools

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – Mayor Joseph Petty Tuesday announced he has put forward a new plan to clean schools in the district thought to contain hazardous chemicals known as PCBs. Mr. Petty said he has submitted the proposal to the School Committee, on which he serves as chairman, for approval at its next meeting on April 27. The comprehensive plan outlines steps including cleaning, remediation and testing aimed at managing and removing polychlorinated biphynels, or PCBs, at Burncoat High School and Doherty High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC