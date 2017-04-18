Mayor announces new PCB cleaning plan for Worcester high schools

WORCESTER – Mayor Joseph Petty Tuesday announced he has put forward a new plan to clean schools in the district thought to contain hazardous chemicals known as PCBs. Mr. Petty said he has submitted the proposal to the School Committee, on which he serves as chairman, for approval at its next meeting on April 27. The comprehensive plan outlines steps including cleaning, remediation and testing aimed at managing and removing polychlorinated biphynels, or PCBs, at Burncoat High School and Doherty High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.