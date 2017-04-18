Mayor announces new PCB cleaning plan for Worcester high schools
WORCESTER – Mayor Joseph Petty Tuesday announced he has put forward a new plan to clean schools in the district thought to contain hazardous chemicals known as PCBs. Mr. Petty said he has submitted the proposal to the School Committee, on which he serves as chairman, for approval at its next meeting on April 27. The comprehensive plan outlines steps including cleaning, remediation and testing aimed at managing and removing polychlorinated biphynels, or PCBs, at Burncoat High School and Doherty High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar 22
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC