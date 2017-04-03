Marijuana a cleanup billa seeks to cl...

Marijuana a cleanup billa seeks to clarify how towns can control sales

Now that voters have OK'ed commercial marijuana, Secretary of State William Galvin's office told lawmakers Monday that the Legislature should make the process for cities and towns to opt out of hosting marijuana businesses easier to follow.  Michelle Tassinari, election legal counsel and director of the secretary of state's election division, testified before the Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy to promote a bill, H 1057, that Galvin filed with Rep. Angelo Scaccia that would clarify the process for cities and towns that wish to prohibit commercial marijuana establishments.  "The process, we felt, needed clarification so that it is consistent among all cities and towns as opposed to some cities and towns doing things differently," Tassinari said.

