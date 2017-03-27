Marco Huck Makes No Excuses: Briedis Was Simply Good
Mairis Briedis of Latvia defeated Marco Huck by unanimous decision to take the WBC cruiserweight title and the German's IBO belt on Saturday. The judges scored it 116-111, 117-110, 118-109 in favor of the undefeated Briedis, who didn't look troubled at any stage of the one-sided bout.
