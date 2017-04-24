Man injured after being struck by SUV in Fitchburg
A man was injured when he was struck by a small SUV on Blossom Street Monday afternoon, according to a police department spokesman. Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boulevard Dinah
|3 hr
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC