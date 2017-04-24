Man gets 2 years for slashing Worcester policemana s face

A Worcester man charged with slashing a police officer's face with a knife has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to assault charges. Patxie Delorbe, 31, was sentenced Monday to 2½ years in the House of Correction, with 1 year of probation to follow, after pleading guilty in Worcester Superior Court to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon , assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and two counts each of assault and battery on a police officer and violating an abuse prevention order.

