Man accused of armed robbery of Worcester dollar store
Angel Lopez-Ramos, 43, of 25 Queen St., was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of Class B drugs, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a press release from Worcester Police. Worcester Police reported receiving a call at 12:42 p.m. Friday from employees at the Family Dollar at 205 Chandler St. Employees said a man had just been caught shoplifting from the store and, when confronted, began to fight with them, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|20 hr
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Fri
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC