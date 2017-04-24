Man accused of armed robbery of Worcester dollar store

Angel Lopez-Ramos, 43, of 25 Queen St., was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of Class B drugs, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a press release from Worcester Police. Worcester Police reported receiving a call at 12:42 p.m. Friday from employees at the Family Dollar at 205 Chandler St. Employees said a man had just been caught shoplifting from the store and, when confronted, began to fight with them, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.