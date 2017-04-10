Look for short-sleeve weather on Easter
It could rain a little on Saturday, but families gathering to celebrate Easter might consider wearing a short-sleeve shirt, or some other warm weather clothes. The forecast for this weekend is about as good as anyone could hope for.
