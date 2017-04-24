Legal fights rack up expenses for MBI

As it spars in two federal courts, the Massachusetts Broadband Institute is not out of the woods on an earlier legal battle over its main asset, the $90 million fiber-optic middle mile. In a new financial accounting, the MBI lists an expense of more than $3.8 million to fight a lawsuit brought against it by the company that designed and built the 1,200-mile MassBroadband 123 network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.