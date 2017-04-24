Legal fights rack up expenses for MBI
As it spars in two federal courts, the Massachusetts Broadband Institute is not out of the woods on an earlier legal battle over its main asset, the $90 million fiber-optic middle mile. In a new financial accounting, the MBI lists an expense of more than $3.8 million to fight a lawsuit brought against it by the company that designed and built the 1,200-mile MassBroadband 123 network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Sat
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC