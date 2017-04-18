Joseph M. Tonkonogy, 91, of Westborough

Joseph Tonkonogy, MD, PhD, FRSM of Westborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Rose Monahan Hopice in Worcester. He was 91. Mourning his loss, but celebrating his long and incredibly productive and loving life are his beloved wife of 44 years, Dr. Ludmilla Tonkonogy; his son, Vitaly Bystrov of Worcester and his wife Marina; his daughters, Milla Tonkonogy of New York, N.Y. and her husband Benjamin Hartner and Bella Tonkonogy of Paris, France and her husband Thomas Neville; his brother, Erik Tonkonogy of Brooklyn, N.Y. and his wife Iya; his grandson, William Bystrov of New York, N.Y.; and his first wife, Tamara Bystrov of Worcester.

