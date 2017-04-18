Joseph M. Tonkonogy, 91, of Westborough

Joseph M. Tonkonogy, 91, of Westborough

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Joseph Tonkonogy, MD, PhD, FRSM of Westborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Rose Monahan Hopice in Worcester. He was 91. Mourning his loss, but celebrating his long and incredibly productive and loving life are his beloved wife of 44 years, Dr. Ludmilla Tonkonogy; his son, Vitaly Bystrov of Worcester and his wife Marina; his daughters, Milla Tonkonogy of New York, N.Y. and her husband Benjamin Hartner and Bella Tonkonogy of Paris, France and her husband Thomas Neville; his brother, Erik Tonkonogy of Brooklyn, N.Y. and his wife Iya; his grandson, William Bystrov of New York, N.Y.; and his first wife, Tamara Bystrov of Worcester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC