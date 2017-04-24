Jen Carter Named "Best Radio Personality"
The co-host of the XLO Morning Show on 104.5 WXLO in Worcester, MA, has been recognized as "Best Radio Personality" in Worcester Magazine 's Best of Worcester 2017 special issue, out this month. Winners are determined by readers' votes.
