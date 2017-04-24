Jean M. Allain, 83, of South Grafton

Jean M. Allain, 83, of South Grafton

Jean M. Allain, 83, of Ferry Street, South Grafton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Wednesday April 19, 2017 at St. Vincent's Hospital. She leaves her loving husband of 62 years, Rene L. Allain; four children, sons Michael Allain of Dudley, Richard Allain and his wife Celeste of South Grafton, Kenneth Allain and his partner Dawn Dubois of Millbury, and daughter Sandra Allain of Worcester; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

