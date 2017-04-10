Islamic Society drops Dudley cemetery...

Islamic Society drops Dudley cemetery plan

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

After more than a year of legal wrangling, contentious hearings, national news headlines and even the piqued interest of the U.S. Justice Department, the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester announced Thursday it is abandoning plans to establish a cemetery in Dudley.  Dr. Amjad Bahnassi, chairman of the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester, said in a telephone interview Thursday evening that the cemetery project, on 55 acres of former farmland off Corbin Road, was becoming more expensive than the society had originally planned for, and said the group was again encountering bureaucratic hurdles, this time with the Board of Health in Dudley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC