Islamic Society drops Dudley cemetery plan

After more than a year of legal wrangling, contentious hearings, national news headlines and even the piqued interest of the U.S. Justice Department, the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester announced Thursday it is abandoning plans to establish a cemetery in Dudley. Dr. Amjad Bahnassi, chairman of the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester, said in a telephone interview Thursday evening that the cemetery project, on 55 acres of former farmland off Corbin Road, was becoming more expensive than the society had originally planned for, and said the group was again encountering bureaucratic hurdles, this time with the Board of Health in Dudley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.