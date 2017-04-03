Insurer rolls out home medical visits

Calling its program the first of its kind in New England, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts launched a partnership Monday in the Worcester area with a new medical group to provide urgent care and care management at home, available around the clock, for seniors with serious chronic illnesses. The not-for-profit health plan's chief physician executive, Dr. Bruce Nash, said in an interview that its partnership with Landmark Health will help keep its Medicare Advantage members with conditions such as cancer, heart disease or diabetes out of the hospital and emergency rooms and more comfortable in their own home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.