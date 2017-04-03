Insurer rolls out home medical visits

Insurer rolls out home medical visits

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Calling its program the first of its kind in New England, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts launched a partnership Monday  in the Worcester area with a new medical group to provide urgent care and care management at home, available around the clock, for seniors with serious chronic illnesses. The not-for-profit health plan's chief physician executive, Dr. Bruce Nash, said in an interview that its partnership with Landmark Health will help keep its Medicare Advantage members with conditions such as cancer, heart disease or diabetes out of the hospital and emergency rooms and more comfortable in their own home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC