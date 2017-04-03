Injured hawk taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic
A hawk, injured when it flew into a building at Clark University, was taken to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton on Monday. Graduate student Emma Sutphen said she was walking near the the new Alumni and Student Engagement Center on Main Street when she saw the raptor flying overhead.
