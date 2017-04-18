Incoming QCC chief sets sights on greater outreach
WORCESTER – Quinsigamond Community College looked far beyond its surrounding region for its next president, going all the way to California to tap community college administrator Luis Pedraja. Mr. Pedraja, who takes over for retiring president Gail Carberry on July 10, thinks it maybe shouldn't stop there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC