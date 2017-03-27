Iconic Spag statue returns home as gift

Iconic Spag statue returns home as gift

Once spotted on a Providence street corner, the iconic Spag statue now resides in a warehouse of a successful catering company run by a family greatly indebted to the man whose chainsaw-carved likeness is depicted in wood. Standing more than 6 feet high, with a right arm reaching to the sky and a left arm carrying a handbag inscribed "SPAG'S BYOB" , the wooden carved caricature of Anthony A. "Spag" Borgatti Jr. depicts the man who created Spag's, a long-standing, multimillion-dollar, cash-and-carry consumer's dream come true.

