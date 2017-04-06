Heavy rains today may bring flooding ...

Heavy rains today may bring flooding to rivers and urban areas

Streets may flood, rivers may rise and winds will strengthen to some 40 miles an hour Thursday as a powerful and wet weather system descends on the region. "Showers will overspread the region this morning with the heaviest rain along with embedded thunderstorms between 1 and 8 p.m. this evening,'' forecasters at the National Weather Service wrote Thursday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Worcester County was issued at April 07 at 10:47PM EDT

