Greater Worcester Land Trust secures final piece of preservation parcel at Kettle Brook
WORCESTER - Twenty-one years ago, a 26.5-acre swath of largely wooded area, located south of Main Street and west of Ludlow Street, was identified by local land preservationists as one of the top 10 critical open space parcels in the city. At that time, the Greater Worcester Land Trust had targeted that open space, known as Kettle Brook North, for acquisition, preservation and protection.
