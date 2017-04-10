Fredette to stay in prison while awai...

Fredette to stay in prison while awaiting new trial in a 94 Worcester killing

A Maine man whose 2014 murder conviction was vacated by a judge last year will remain in custody without bail while prosecutors appeal the ruling granting him a new trial. John R. Fredette of Saco, Maine, one of three men found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1994 shooting death of Kevin Harkins, was granted a new trial last August, after Judge Janet Kenton-Walker found he did not receive a fair trial because of faulty jury instructions.

