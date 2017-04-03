Francis Waters, 88, of Shrewsbury

Francis Waters, 88, of Shrewsbury

Frank Waters, a well-respected orthopedic surgeon at St. Vincent Hospital and later Fallon Clinic, knew that in life you needed three bones to survive: a wish bone, a funny bone and a back bone. He had all three.

Worcester, MA

