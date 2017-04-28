Francis P. Frederico, 83, of Grafton/Millbury
Grafton/Millbury - Francis P. "Fred" Frederico, 83, passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday, April 26, 2017 after a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Ann Frederico; his children, Lisa Zuraw and their children Elizabeth, Laura and Jonathan, Mark Frederico and their children Nicholas, Michael, and Jenna, Gina Pariseau and their children Alexandria, Jacquelyn, and Evan, and Steven Frederico and his children Dominic and Sam; and one great-grandchild, Ryan, along with many nieces and nephews.
