Four-time Worcester bank robber gets 8-10 years

A Queen Street man has been sentenced to prison for robbing four local banks in a seven-day span in 2015. Danielle Beauchene, 39, formerly of 25 Queen St., was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in state prison Thursday in Worcester Superior Court after pleading guilty to three counts of armed robbery while masked and single counts of unarmed robbery, assault and battery and resisting arrest.

